jennifer lopez sends a hidden message on her shirt

From spending a few days in Italy with some great looking friends twelve lives To wish Ben Affleck on his 51st birthday with a very sweet video on Instagram. Jennifer Lopez hasn’t been doing anything but surprising us this summer, but it was her most recent appearance, during a visit to Beverly Hills, when she was most She caught our attention wearing a sports outfit that sent a powerful message of love,

We could see the singer emphasizing her impressive curves with black leggings, which she wore with some sneakers multicolored nike, and a bag type buyer Matching, also in different colors. Regardless of how attractive any of these things may look, the thing that caught our eyes the most was her t-shirt as she decided to show off a basic white short sleeve design. PWe can read a romantic phrase from the Persian poet Rumi that says: “you are the soul of the world and your name is love(Translated from English as “You are the soul of the universe and your name is love.”)

Although everything seems to indicate that the phrase is part of a religious poem written by the poet (he was a scholar of Islam and the Qur’an throughout his life), keeping in mind all the times we’ve seen Jennifer Lopez speak publicly Have seen him expressing his love for them. Husband, you may have taken this phrase as a new romantic expression.

In fact, she is not the first or the only person to publicly pick a poem from Rumi. At the time of his divorce from Gwyneth Paltrow, Coldplay singer Chris Martin said that reading the 13th-century literary great changed his life. Who is also the best selling poet in the United States. In addition, other celebrities such as Tilda Swinton or Madonna have on several occasions declared themselves to be fans of his texts and phrases. The last of them, in fact, based many of his songs on Persian poems. Who will be the next person to recover a fraction of Rumi’s works? While we await an answer, we’ll keep wondering if Jennifer Lopez dedicated this sentence to Ben Affleck…