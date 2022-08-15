Jennifer Lopez Sends ‘Strong’ Message to Britney Spears Following Ex-Husband Kevin Federline’s Attacks

Jennifer Lopez sent a message of support to Britney spears as the pop star struggles with her ex and father of her two sons, Kevin Federlin. The latter shared private videos in which his sons argue with their mother Britney spears. An act that hurt the singer…

“Stay strong“, wrote jlo in Instagram story by sharing again a post from the singer of “Stronger“, with a snapshot of the two artists during the MTV Video Music Awards from 2001, relates Page Six.

Britney the 53-year-old singer quoted Friday night in a post about “independence” and “equality.”

“In a world where you have the right to use your feet, your heart, your mouth, your eyes and your body

for express yourself as you please seems! Declaration of INDEPENDENCE for Equality“, wrote the interpreter of Toxic in the caption of a video of her.

“As Jennifer Lopez once said: ‘You look straight into this camera and you tell all the little girls in the world to speak up and never back down to give light to theinjustice’. I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind.“

Jennifer Lopez also dropped three heart emojis in the comments section of Britney spears.

The 40-year-old star recently opened up about how difficult it was to co-parent with Kevin Federlin after he shared in an excerpt from an interview in which he explained that their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, decided not to “see” their mother (Editor’s note: Britney spears) during “some months‘, calling the claims ‘hurtful’ on Instagram and later adding that her sons would act ‘hateful’ towards her during visits.

K-Fed responded by posting videos of private times with their boys when they were 12 and 11, a move the lawyer for Britney spears called it a “breach” of their family’s privacy.

“Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federlin not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, but he also harmed his own children, whose privacy he should protect“said attorney Mathew Rosengart at Page Six.

The two exes are still at odds. A source close to Federlin having told Page Six that “posting the videos was not meant to make her look bad or mean, but rather to remind people that she legitimately suffers from a mental illness and that (Federlin and the son) sworry that it is not controlled“.