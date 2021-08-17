Jennifer Lopez separates after four years

AGI – After four years of engagement Jennifer Lopez separates from former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The New York Post reports. The news was immediately relaunched by other American media. The staff of the 51-year-old actress and singer declined to comment. The two, considered among the most famous couples, had twice postponed the marriage.

They had recently been photographed by themselves. Rodriguez, 45, did it again today, on Instagram, where he appeared alone aboard his yacht off the coast of Miami. According to some media, the former champion has a relationship with a young American reality star, Madison LeCroy.

The couple had planned to marry for last summer but due to the pandemic they had been forced to postpone it. “Let’s wait, there is no rush. It will happen when the time is right” commented the 51-year-old artist.

Interviewed by Mario Lopez for the ‘Access Hollywood’ program, Lopez revealed that she had postponed the wedding well “twice. We have discussed many times whether to do something big or smaller. Having a great wedding is not a priority right now. What matters in life is to enjoy each other, spend time together and be truly grateful for all the things we have, such as health and family, “he concluded.