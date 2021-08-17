News

Jennifer Lopez separates after four years

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

AGI – After four years of engagement Jennifer Lopez separates from former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The New York Post reports. The news was immediately relaunched by other American media. The staff of the 51-year-old actress and singer declined to comment. The two, considered among the most famous couples, had twice postponed the marriage.

They had recently been photographed by themselves. Rodriguez, 45, did it again today, on Instagram, where he appeared alone aboard his yacht off the coast of Miami. According to some media, the former champion has a relationship with a young American reality star, Madison LeCroy.

The couple had planned to marry for last summer but due to the pandemic they had been forced to postpone it. “Let’s wait, there is no rush. It will happen when the time is right” commented the 51-year-old artist.

Interviewed by Mario Lopez for the ‘Access Hollywood’ program, Lopez revealed that she had postponed the wedding well “twice. We have discussed many times whether to do something big or smaller. Having a great wedding is not a priority right now. What matters in life is to enjoy each other, spend time together and be truly grateful for all the things we have, such as health and family, “he concluded.


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

637
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
559
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
423
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
417
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
387
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
385
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
372
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
359
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
334
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
324
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top