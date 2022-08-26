Jennifer Lopez serenaded Ben Affleck at a sexy wedding

ads

Jennifer Lopez couldn’t take a night off her stardom and performed for attendees at her wedding to Ben Affleck.

The “On the Floor” singer “has engaged in an exclusive performance for her guests,” reads a press release from jewelry designer Mikimoto sent out earlier this week.

The statement said Lopez, 53, wore the brand’s Prestige White South Sea Cultured Pearl Earrings with Diamonds Set in Platinum ($53,000).

But when asked for further comment, a rep for the pearling company claimed their post was incorrect and that Lopez did not perform.

A rep for Lopez also said she was unaware of the performance.

However, TMZ reported Friday that the “Selena” actress did perform for her guests. The outlet posted a video showing Lopez, along with a backup dancer and singers, performing a new song for Affleck, who sat alone in a chair as she serenaded him.

Jennifer Lopez wore this Ralph Lauren beaded dress for her intimate performance, a press release noted.OntheJLo

For the reception, the ‘Hustlers’ star changed into a dress inspired by a Ralph Lauren chandelier that was adorned with thousands of cascading pearl necklaces.

Thirty artisans spent 700 hours hand-embroidering the garment with micro-pleats of silk tulle, tiny pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystals.

The jaw-dropping gown was just one of three Ralph Lauren gowns she wore to the nuptials, which took place on the plantation-style estate of Affleck in Georgia.

The first, which Lopez wore to walk down the aisle, was an updated version of the designer’s classic turtleneck dress.

Ben Affleck and the ‘Hustlers’ star have flown to Italy for a second honeymoon.

The couple had previously spent their honeymoon in Paris.

More than 1,000 handkerchiefs and 500 yards of fabric were cut into flounces and tied by hand to create the voluminous and romantic skirt, according to Ralph Lauren’s press release. The look was paired with a cathedral length veil for an added dose of drama.

Last, but definitely not least, the singer and actress changed it up with an elegant mermaid-style gown featuring a keyhole embellished with Swarovski crystals and a full skirt topped with a hood-like organza overlay.

Days after the lavish three-day party, the couple flew to Italy for a second honeymoon, where Affleck was caught fainting over photos of his wife’s wedding dress.

