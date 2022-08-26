Jennifer Lopez serenades Ben Affleck with a new song at their Georgia wedding: “Can’t Get Enough”

ads

Serenade her man! Jennifer Lopez looked after her new husband Ben Affleck to a special performance on their wedding day – and she was fully invested in the moment.

In a video obtained by TMZ On Friday, Aug. 26, Lopez, 53, can be seen singing her new song for the Argo star, 50, after their nuptials in Georgia the week before. The “Jenny From the Block” singer grabs the mic and sings directly to her beau and he watches from a chair a few feet away.

Although the title of the track is unknown, Lopez – who sings the new track in her wedding dress – repeats a catchy hook with the lyrics “I can’t get enough” several times throughout the performance, which included backup dancers and singers as well as some choreographed moves.

Earlier this week, a source exclusively said We Weekly that Lopez wasn’t the only one to stand in front of the crowd at the reception for a declaration of love.

After the newlyweds got married at the Goodwill hunting At the star’s lavish Georgia estate on Saturday, Aug. 20, “Ben gave an impassioned speech professing his love for Jennifer and her children,” the insider revealed. “And says the kids are the blessing and the gift that happened because they didn’t get married before and that’s proof that everything happens for a reason. »

The Massachusetts native’s children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — who he shares with his ex Jennifer Garnierand Lopez’s 14-year-old twins — Emma and Maximillian — who she shares with her ex Mark Anthonywere also referenced by the Marry me star after the two legally wed in Las Vegas last month.

” We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patient,” Lopez wrote via her newsletter in July. “So with the best witnesses you could imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings we’ll wear for the rest. of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) walk down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of a long time ago and one that has come to fruition (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and another) a long, long time away.

Lopez and Affleck were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 before calling it quits. The duo then reconnected in the spring of 2021 following their split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“Stay long enough and maybe you’ll find the best time of your life at a Las Vegas drive through at 12:30 a.m. in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with” , wrote the “Jenny From the Block” artist in her post-Vegas wedding newsletter. “Love is a great thing, perhaps the greatest thing – and worth the wait. »

The couple’s celebrations in Georgia lasted three days, with stars, with Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and more A-list celebrities in attendance.

“I’m a crier,” said Smith, 52 AND Canada on August 22 about the romantic event. “I cry all the time. I cry watching episodes of the flash. I cry watching Degrassi, for God’s sake. But I bawled throughout because it was so damn beautiful. So pretty. »

While the Clerks The director added that he could not share details out of respect for his friend’s privacy, he described the event as “extremely moving” and “one of the most beautiful events I have ever attended in my life “.

ads