Jennifer Lopez shares photo of herself jumping out of bed after honeymoon and without makeup

There are better tomorrows than others. For Jennifer Lopez, it is that of her marriage to Ben Affleck. Three months after their engagement, a little over a year after their reunion and almost 18 years after their separation (yes, must follow!), they finally said “yes”. The two lovers have chosen to surprise us by opting, not for a pompous, bling bling wedding (we were dreaming about it a little) but for a wedding in loucedé and in a small committee in a chapel in Las Vegas. For life, it’s all the harm we wish them. A nice early birthday present for J.Lo who will celebrate her 53rd birthday on July 24th.

It’s not J.Lo anymore, it’s J.Glow!

This wedding, Jennifer shared some images via her newsletter. And on Instagram, the actress and singer unveiled a photo of her jumping out of bed. After her wedding night… Smiling, without make-up, in a word: radiant. We can also see the silver wedding ring of the new Mrs. Affleck (since she chose to take the name of the actor).

“Sadie! #iykyk », commented the star. What to understand? “iykyk”it’s for “If You Know You Know” (“If you know, you know” for non-bilinguals). As for Sadie, it is a reference to the character of Fanny Brice in the musical funny girl. Performed by Barbra Streisand, Fanny, newly married to Nick sings there “Sadie, Sadie, I’m a married lady”…

