Jennifer Lopez shares photos of her “Mother’s Day” celebration with her children and Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez used its Newsletter service from its official page onthejlo.com to share with its millions of followers details of your celebration for “Mother’s Day”, in which she was surrounded by her children Emme and Max; in addition to her fiancé Ben Affleck.

In the statement sent this Friday afternoon, The 52-year-old singer and actress mentioned that she would like the “Mother’s Day” celebrations they will last longer.

“A lot has happened since our last email… I promised you’d get good stuff here at The JLo and I’ll keep coming back. I am so excited that we have so many new people with us“, wrote. “I hope everyone’s Mother’s Day was super sweet,” she added.

In the lengthy statement Jlo shared some of the photos of the details she received on this special day, which included facials, delicious food, and flowers. He also published some of the most recent moments that he has spent with his “coconuts” as he affectionately calls the twins he had with Mark Anthony.

JLo celebrated “Mother’s Day” in a big way

Photo: onthejlo.com

In them, she is seen happy with the 14-year-old teenagers on a trip through the snow, at a baseball game or accompanying her to various glamorous events.

Jennifer Lopez enjoys the company of her children

Emma and Max

Photo: onthejlo.com

However, one of the photographs that attracted the most attention was one in which she appears sitting next to Ben Affleck in front of a cake, which seems to indicate that this moment was part of their “Mother’s Day” celebrations. In the photos of her, the singer wears a green velvet two-piece set, very similar to the one she wore at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Discreet accessories and her long flowing hair. While her fiancé wears a classic black suit with a white shirt.

“Oh, by the way, green is still my lucky color…”, concluded in the text. And it is that we remember that when she announced his commitment to Ben Affleck, JLo explained that her favorite color is green and that is why her boyfriend chose a diamond of that color to surprise her with a luxurious engagement ring.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Photo: onthejlo.com

“He hands me a ring and says it’s a green diamond. My favorite color, it’s also my lucky color… It means a lot when someone thinks of you and loves you and sees you. And it was the most perfect moment. I feel very lucky. It’s not often that you get a second chance at true love,” she recounted in early April when she revealed that she and Ben were engaged again.

throughout the statement JLo also took the opportunity to respond to some emails from her followers who are interested in knowing about her diet and exercise, her favorite books, her favorite series, how she has managed to become one of the most successful women in the world, among other things.