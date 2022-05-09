Jennifer Lopez shares vintage video of herself and Ben Affleck for Mother’s Day

On the occasion of American Mother’s Day, which took place on Sunday, May 8, the interpreter ofAin’t Your Mama published a vintage video in which she appears alongside her fiancé, in 2003.

Nostalgia alert. To celebrate American Mother’s Day, Jennifer Lopez posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Sunday, May 8, a video shot almost twenty years ago. She appears there alongside Ben Affleck, in the stands of a basketball game. The singer sports a long bob haircut, as well as a striped blouse. A sequence filmed on May 11, 2003, six months after the couple’s first engagement, which broke off in January 2004.

“Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! I love you”, exclaim on these images the artist, then 34 years old, and her fiancé at the time, 31 years old, while making several signs to the camera. In the background, while the marching band is having a great time, we can also hear the cameraman specify: “The sexiest couple in Hollywood.” And if the message was not clear enough, Jennifer Lopez wrote, in caption of her posts: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms!!!”.

Read alsoTwenty years late and very emotional, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announce their engagement

Proud parents in turn

Today, the iconic couple form a large blended family. Jennifer Lopez is the mother of twins, Emme and Maximilian Muniz, 14, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. As for Ben Affleck, he is the father of Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, as well as Samuel Affleck, 10, whom he had with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

On video, Jennifer Lopez in the side of Ben Affleck

After reuniting in the spotlight less than a year ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their second engagement on April 9. Although no wedding date has yet been released, nearly twenty years later, fans are still excited about Bennifer’s love story.