Jennifer Lopez: she changed her life because of her panic attacks

Singer, actress, producer, singer and businesswoman… Jennifer Lopez is multi-cap. On the front of the stage since he was 17, jlo was exhausted for many years before his body doesn’t tell him “stop”. Ben Affleck’s wife opened up about her hectic lifestyle and the health problems it spawned in his On The JLo newsletter. “There was a time in my life when I slept 3-5 hours a night. I was on set all day and in the studio all night and doing interviews and filming videos on the weekends. I was in my late twenties and I thought I was invincible”. A rate that his body could not keep up in the long term. Physically and mentally exhausted, the 52-year-old singer recounts the moment she began to feel the first symptoms of overwork. “Until one day, as I sat in my dressing room, all the accumulated work and stress, coupled with a lack of sleep to recover mentally, caught up with me.”

Even though his anxiety attacks were becoming more and more frequent, Jennifer Lopez did not immediately understand what was happening to her while her brain only warned her of her state of exhaustion. It was only later, when the crises became incessant that JLo chose to change your life in order to preserve your health. “I realized how serious the consequences could be if I ignored what my body and my mindneeded to be healthy – and this is where my path to welfare started,” she explained to her fans in her newsletter. If you were wondering what her secret was to looking so young, Jennifer said she owes it most to her healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Overwork: what are the warning signs that Jennifer Lopez may have felt?

The state of overwork is not a phenomenon that we feel overnight, it is gradually taking place. This is one of the reasons why it is sometimes difficult to identify it. Among the symptoms of burnout are the emotional manifestations:

feeling out of control;

ill-defined fears;

nervous tension;

sad mood;

lack of enthusiasm and motivation;

irritability;

hypersensitivity;

or on the contrary, total lack of emotion…

There are also physical signs associated with overwork:

diffuse pain;

muscle tension;

back pain (lumbago);

dizziness or headaches may occur;

chronic fatigue linked to sleep that is not restorative;

you do not feel in good shape, difficulty concentrating and managing your usual schedule.

In case of overwork, it is also possible to develop a hypertension or some eating disorders related to stress or anxiety (anorexia and/or bulimia). This can cause significant weight loss or gain.

It is essential to listen to your body and if you feel one or more of these symptoms, you must consult your general practitioner. Note that a psychological care is possible if necessary to treat overwork-related stress.