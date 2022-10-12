Jennifer Lopez: she opts for a new hair look

We no longer present Jennifer Lopez ! The star singer launched her new skincare brand some time ago JLO Beauty. She takes the opportunity to share her beauty tips with her community on Instagram. It is also on this network that she appeared this week with a darker hair and a little colder. Which changes a bit from her caramel hair. This coloring has a name: the Mousy Hair. A new generation sweep created by the hairdresser of the stars, Chris Appleton. A style that has won over personalities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Karlie Kloss or Kim Kardashian.

Jennifer Lopez Resurrects ‘Money Piece Highlights’

Before opting for this new color, it is also with her honey hair that we know that Jennifer Lopez showed up a few days ago on her Instagram account. She presented the beauty novelty of her skincare brand: the serum That Overnight Hustle AHA + BHA resurface. On the hair side, the singer revived a hairstyle in vogue in the 1990s: the “Money Piece Highlights”. It is a kind of two-tone sweep that consists of lightening the locks by allowing an illumination of the face.

This could give women hairstyle ideas for this summer!

