Jennifer Lopez. She pushes a rant after the leak of a video of her wedding.

Jennifer Lopez lamented that one of the people who attended her wedding filmed a moment to share it online. La Bomba Latina shared her disappointment on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez vents her anger against a guest at her wedding 29.08.2022

Jennifer Lopez was saddened to learn that part of her wedding reception was filmed ‘without permission’.

On Friday (26 Aug 22), images of the singer serenading her new husband Ben Affleck at their wedding in Savannah, Georgia on August 20 began circulating on social media. And after a fan account reposted the clip, J.Lo shared her dismay in the comments.

“It was taken without permission. Point. Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all get it from because we had NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) and asked everyone not to share anything about our marriage. It is our choice to share. Everything I post privately is OnTheJLo and it’s to share with my fans. What I’ll do when I’m ready. It was stolen without our consent and sold for money,” she wrote on Saturday.

The identity of the person who captured the footage remains unknown. Although Jennifer did not reveal any details of the ceremony, she shared several photos of herself in her three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses in her latest On The JLo newsletter.

The On The Floor singer and the Will Hunting actor met on the set of Gigli in late 2001 and got engaged in November 2002. They separated in early 2004 before saying “I do”. It wasn’t until 20 years later, and after the singer’s engagement to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off in April 2021, that they reunited. Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez for the second time with a huge green diamond ring last April.

cover media