Jennifer Lopez: she puts on the outfit that everyone will wear at the start of the school year

Jennifer Lopez is a true fashion icon. She always causes a sensation, whether on the red carpets, or in the streets of Paris. Long sumptuous ball gowns and heels, Jlo also knows how to do it with everyday looks, and the one she wore recently in the streets of New York is the outfit for the start of the 2022 school year.

Jennifer Lopez’s oversized shirt

What could be more versatile and efficient than a good old White shirt ? It goes with everything, and in all weathers. Jennifer Lopez chose it oversized and from the Patou brand to stroll the streets of New York this weekend of August 15, 2022. To enhance it, she paired it with gray cycling shorts and a pair of white Off-white sneakers. White, and accessorized her with a large Gucci shoulder bag, aviator sunglasses and a chunky pair of hoop earrings. An ultra-trendy casual look. We bet that at the start of the school year, everyone will want to be inspired by JLo.



Peterson Christopher/Splash News/ABACA Jennifer Lopez in an oversized white shirt



To replicate the singer’s look, you need an oversized white shirt. You can find it everywhere, but we recommend this model from Mango at 39.99 euros which is made of 100% cotton.

Mango white shirt, €39.99



You can also bet with your eyes closed on the slightly longer white H&M shirt, which is also 100% cotton and available at 19.99 euros.

H&M white shirt, €19.99



If you ever want to try the color, the oversized shirt is doing very well if it is colored. Right now the trend is pink, so bet on this imitation linen model from Asos, at 32.99 euros.

Asos pink shirt, €32.99



What to wear with the oversized white shirt at the start of the school year?

Like Jennifer Lopez, you can very well match your white shirt with cycling shorts, whether gray, black, patterned, or a little more flashy color. A pair of sneakers or a pair of boots and you’re done. Another outfit idea, bet on a faux leather pants color, like green or pink, or even silver effect pants, and your oversized shirt closed. With a pair of loafers, sneakers and a shoulder bag, it’s the perfect look for going to work.

For a evening look, close your shirt, preferably long, leaving an open button at the bottom. Over it, put on a mini skirt of your choice and let the shirt stick out. A pair of heels and a glittery fanny pack, and you’re ready for the evening.