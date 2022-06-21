Jennifer Lopez: she zaps her ex, Marc Anthony, on Father’s Day

Sunday June 19, 2022, Jennifer Lopez sent a tender message to her father, as well as to Ben Affleck for Father’s Day. To everyone’s surprise, the singer completely zapped the father of her twins, Marc Anthony.

An oversight that has not passed on to his fans … On Father’s Day, Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her father, David, and her fiancé, Ben Affleck, on Instagram. In the comments section, fans were surprised that she didn’t pay tribute to her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, who is the father of her twins Max and Emme (14). It can thus be read:And Marc Anthony, the man who made you a mother?“; “Why just Ben Affleck… What about the real father of your children, Marc Anthony? Just because you’re not together doesn’t mean you can’t post a cute Father’s Day message about him too!!” ; or : “Wish it to the father of your children. Why to Ben?“

Five years earlier, Jennifer Lopez had yet assured to be on good terms with the father of her children. In an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in 2017, the singer revealed: “We will always be great friends. I will always be there for him, he will always be there for me.“And yet, she preferred to highlight Ben Affleck on such a special day.”Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless dad ever“, she wrote in the caption of a video. On her website, Jennifer Lopez said: “I’ve had a front row seat to watch how you dad for over a year now and I’ve never seen a more consistent, loving and selfless dad. And it’s not only for your own children, but also without obligation for mine. You always put them first. You are loving and committed every moment they are with you and that is honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen.“

Jennifer Lopez is madly in love with Ben Affleck

In February 2022, the star had emotionally evoked her love story. In the columns of Peopleshe shared:I feel so lucky, happy and proud to be with him. There is no better love story than having had a second chance. When you find someone and you really, really like them and you get a second chance for that? It is a truly rare, precious and beautiful thing and we do not take it for granted.” Filled, Jennifer Lopez had added: “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a happy, loving relationship, and I want to do whatever I can to protect that.“