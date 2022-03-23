Jennifer Lopez showed even her tonsils in a translucent olive green dress at the IHeartRadio Music Awards. | PHOTO: EFE

With great elegance and style, the Diva from the Bronx she looked spectacular and even showed tonsils with sheer olive green dress in the I HeartRadio Music Awardswhere he received a special award for his successful career in music, film and television, after more than 30 years of experience.

Clearly excited, but above all grateful, Jennifer Lopez took to the stage of I HeartRadio Music Awards to receive the award, which was applauded by his fans, the public present, and above all, by his daughter Emme Muniz and her boyfriend, the Hollywood actor, Ben Affleckwho looked at her with eyes of pride and love.

For the important moment, the interpreter of great successes like change the step, Jenny From the Block, ready for tonight and Love Don’t Cost a Thingamong many others, presented herself as the diva she is, in an elegant, but at the same time revealing olive green dress by Stéphane Rolland, who did not leave much to the imagination, and made her show off her charms thanks to the transparencies and the pronounced V-neckline, down to the navel.

Following the trends of this season, Jennifer Lopez She combined what is fashionable in garments, with her translucent tulle dress with a single long sleeve, with the color of the moment that also highlighted her beautiful piñon skin and her dreamy hair with light blonde streaks.

For her look, which winked at her famous dress versace in green printed chiffon from the year 2000, she accessorized with Messika jewelry, as well as Wild Moon earrings and luxury rings by Danseurs Aériens and Exotic Charm.

“I appreciate this very, very, very much. I wish I could tell you that awards are the most important thing to me, but that’s not true. And don’t think I don’t appreciate shiny and glittery things, because I do! But that’s not what matters most to me. I really do it for you, “she emphasized at the beginning of her message.

“Thanks to you I can do what I love most in life and that is the most wonderful blessing. It is a gift and I just want to say thank you. Thank you to everyone who comes to a program, plays a song, watches a movie and follows me You are the ones who give me the opportunity to live a life that I could not even imagine when I was a girl growing up in the Bronx, “he said.

Stay with whoever sees you like Ben to JLo

While Jennifer Lopez She thanked her fans for being part of her life and success throughout her 3 decades of career, who could not be proud and excited, it was precisely her boyfriend, the Batman actor, Ben Affleckwho was caught staring at her with an expression, which melted everyone.

“You did this for me. You made that dream come true. I am shaking! And I will always be grateful to each and every one of you. And I will never forget it, and I never, ever take it for granted. So I want to thank each and every one of you.” for believing in me when other people didn’t and even when I didn’t. Thank you for showing me who I really am.”

Definitely, Jennifer Lopez win after win with everything he does, and from 2021 his life could not go better, because in addition to being successful in his artistic career, despite the health contingency, he verified that “there is no harm that does not come for good ”, because after his controversial break with the Major League Baseball player, Alex RodriguezTrue love smiled at him again.

And it is that, despite having suffered infidelity after infidelity with the former player, Jennifer Lopez she was reunited with her youthful love, with whom she was about to marry, and who today shares her life with her and her children, and they are even about to buy a mansion to live together.