Jennifer Lopez showered with criticism for apparent excess of filters

Along with being successful in the world of entertainment Jennifer Lopez has managed to establish itself as a true icon of fashion beauty, Apparently, his influence in these fields has been so powerful that it has gone beyond his work in film, music, and television. Recently, the artist shared a tutorial beauty on his Instagram profile and received a virtual attack and bashing critics by users.

Throughout her career, the diva from the Bronx has managed to capture the attention of the public thanks to her personality and style. For this reason, it has become a fashion benchmark and a role model. beauty, in fact, a few years ago jennifer Launched her own line of cosmetics, creating a range of products and collections that reflect her personal style.

Jennifer Lopez often posts pictures and videos on JLo Beauty’s Instagram.

From time to time, Lopez She appears in campaigns for her brand, JLo Beauty, and a few days ago, she decided to make a video tutorial to show her step by step her skin care routine. In the caption of the post, the artist wrote: “No filter. All me. #ThisIsMeNow bright and happy at 54. JLoBeauty.” The clip shows the singer applying various products to her face and giving some advice beautyTo get glowing skin.

He said, “It’s my birthday now and I feel better than ever. This is me, clean face and no makeup.” Jennifer Lopez in the tutorial and then clarified that there is no filter or retouching on the video. However, comments on the publication were divided between users who disbelieved the artist and those who defended her and sent her positive messages.

the singer received a chain critics To the haters: “Girl, stop it, we all know you don’t use your own product, let alone a little Botox. You’re still beautiful. I bet you have a filter.” is”, “54 with cosmetics, botox, fillers and filters. How dishonest. You’ll stick to the lie because you believe it yourself, but we don’t. Ridiculous nonsense.”

On the other hand, she also left positive comments: “Queen of glitter”, “54 looks great on you”, “Some people can’t get over how beautiful you are”. beyond the messages you receive, jennifer radiates beauty both inside and outside. Sometimes it doesn’t matter what other people say.