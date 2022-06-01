Entertainment

Jennifer López shows her curves with a spicy post in a swimsuit

Jennifer Lopezthe beautiful American singer, actress, designer and businesswoman, surprised her millions of followers through her social networks by sharing a “spicy” publication in which she demonstrated her worked figure.

Through her official instagram account, J Lo published a series of photographs in which she appears posing in a black two-piece swimsuit, which exposed all of her tremendous curves.

“Summer mode: activated”, wrote the singer with Latin American roots, in a post that quickly caught the attention of her fans, because in a few hours she had already exceeded two million likes.

At 52 years old, Jennifer López continues to show that she has one of the most envied figures in the world of entertainment and this is noticeable in her networks, because only on her Instagram account she has more than 210 million followers.

