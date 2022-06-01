Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez shows her passion and love for Ben Affleck by paying tribute to him with her manicure

Since Ben Affleck put a ring on her finger the singer of Jenny on the Block has shown it in creative ways and now Jennifer Lopez It pays homage back to your fiancé with the sweetest detail that matches the ring.

The 52-year-old superstar had her nails glam by celebrity nail technician Tom Bachik and added a sweet tribute to Ben, 49. Her nails looked fresh with a nude color and the most adorable gold “J” and “B” on her ring finger and a matching heart on her middle finger.

