Jennifer Lopez shows her passion and love for Ben Affleck by paying tribute to him with her manicure

Since Ben Affleck put a ring on her finger the singer of Jenny on the Block has shown it in creative ways and now Jennifer Lopez It pays homage back to your fiancé with the sweetest detail that matches the ring.

The 52-year-old superstar had her nails glam by celebrity nail technician Tom Bachik and added a sweet tribute to Ben, 49. Her nails looked fresh with a nude color and the most adorable gold “J” and “B” on her ring finger and a matching heart on her middle finger.

Of course, J Lo’s huge green diamond ring was the perfect touch for the nail art in the photos.

Tom showed off his work on Instagram, captioning his post: “If you know… then you know… Jen and Ben forever #couple goals for the boss @jlo #nailsbytombachik.” Of course, Jennifer’s 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring was also in the picture.

The new nails come just two months after the iconic couple got engaged after rekindling their romance in 2021. Jen and Ben announced their plans to walk down the aisle on April 8 through Jen’s On The JLo newsletter.

He directed his fans there through an intimate video shared on his Instagram page in which he teased that he had a “more personal” and “special story to share.”