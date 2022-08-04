Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs in a crop top and skirt

ads

Ciao bella.

Jennifer Lopez is turning heads again in Italy this week, wearing an ab-baring Tory Burch gingham bra top ($298) and matching pleated skirt ($698) as she posed for a sunny photoshoot at Capri.

The ‘Marry Me’ actress, 53 – who wed Ben Affleck in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas last month – looked amazing as she took photos by the sea (and in front of a fruit truck) in two pieces.

Showing off her toned abs in the bra top, the new Ms Affleck added bronzed cat eye hues, chunky earrings and dazzling flip flops to her blue and white summer look.

She also rocked swimwear in the same photoshoot, choosing two different chic swimsuits, including a belted white bridal style and a super high-cut yellow one-piece by Norma Komali ($125).

Lopez looked relaxed as she posed for photos in her gingham look. BACKGROUND GRID

Her vacation in Italy follows the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef ​​Capri gala last weekend, during which the singer performed hits like “If You Had My Love” and “Waiting for Tonight” while wearing an ensemble covered in sequins and feathers.

Ahead of her Italian getaway, the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer spent her honeymoon in Paris with Affleck, 49, wearing everything from chic Reformation summer dresses to high-end dresses as they explored the capital French with style.

Mr and Mrs Affleck went sightseeing in Paris on their honeymoon.GC Images

With all of these amazing looks, we’ll be sad to see Lopez’s European stint come to an end, but she’s probably gearing up for her next bridal style.

Affleck and Lopez are planning a glamorous celebration in Georgia in the coming weeks, apparently hiring celebrity event planner Colin Cowie to create the wedding of their dreams.

And we can only imagine which dress Lopez will choose for her big walk down the aisle.

Lopez dressed in flared jeans and a sweater with her ubiquitous Birkin in Paris.GC Images

