Jennifer Lopez shows off her body in lace lingerie for a Dolce & Gabbana campaign

Jennifer Lopez He turned on social networks again this Tuesday, now with the images of his latest glasses campaign for Dolce and Gabbana.

The musical star, 52, joined the British model David Gandy42, to bring a “timeless sensuality” to the campaign, as explained in a press release.

For promotional images, López wears black lace lingerie and variety of frames from the collection. Gandy stays classic, whether in a monochromatic outfit or a white and black button-down jacket.

The duo was selected, according to information revealed by the brand, “because they perfectly embody the world of Dolce & Gabbana.” López shared images of the campaign on her social networks.

“The campaign features the extraordinary presence of pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez, with her powerful personality and unique artistic language,” the statement explains. “Joining her, David Gandy, the British model recognized worldwide as one of the iconic faces of Dolce & Gabbana, interprets the elegance and style of the brand.”

The fashion brand designed the campaign, photographed by Mert Wings and Marcus Piggottto showcase “not just accessories, but true statements of the wearer’s unique personality.”

The new eyewear collection includes designs that debuted during the Spring-Summer 2022 show inspired by the bold aesthetics of the early 2000s, including sophisticated cat-eye frames, oversized styles and pilot shapes.

