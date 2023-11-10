Jennifer Lopez shows off her breathtaking dancer’s legs in high-cut gown for her Dellola brand’s ready-made cocktail





Jennifer Lopez shows off her breathtaking dancer’s legs in a sexy new ad posted to Instagram on Thursday.

The extremely glamorous DeLola, 54, was plugging a range of crafted cocktails which she launched earlier this year.

When the brand debuted, J-Lo objected to launching an alcohol line, despite the fact that she drinks very little and her husband Ben Affleck is an alcoholic.

But trolling failed to dampen her enthusiasm, and she was a ray of sunshine in her latest ad for the venture.

Defying the falling temperatures of autumn, Jennifer sports a summery look in a striking lime green gown with a thigh-high slit.

Use it or lose it: Jennifer Lopez puts her breathtaking dancer’s legs on display in a sexy new ad posted to Instagram on Thursday.

Beating the heat: The ultra-glamorous 54-year-old was plugging Dellola, a range of ready-made cocktails she launched earlier this year.

Whoops: When the brand debuted, J-Lo raised eyebrows for launching an alcohol line, despite the fact that she rarely drinks and her husband Ben Affleck is recovering from alcohol addiction.

The peekaboo number also offered a touch of cleavage and, in a trendy asymmetric touch, fell off the shoulder to one side.

Jennifer pulled off a smoldering look, her caramel locks bouncing over her shoulders, as she walked down a stone staircase and headed towards the camera.

Stairs led to a sun-drenched veranda, full of open spaces and all able to enjoy a dazzling sea view.

Jennifer poured herself a DeLola cocktail over ice and flashed her megawatt Hollywood smile while toasting the others.

When she was promoting the new brand to People in April, she confessed that she only enjoys “the occasional cocktail here and there.”

Her plug for DeLola was: ‘I’m not a huge drinker, so it had to be something that tasted really pleasant.’

Meanwhile Ben has been open about his struggle with the bottle and has had to go to rehab several times during his career.

When he fell ill again in 2018, his ex-wife Jennifer Garner intervened with a sober coach and a Bible and then took him to rehab.

A place in the sun: But trolling failed to dampen her enthusiasm, and she was a ray of sunshine in her latest ad for the venture

Bringing it to life: Defying the falling autumn temperatures, Jennifer sported a summery look in a lime green gown with a plunging high thigh-slit.

The Look: The peekaboo number also betrayed a touch of cleavage and, in a trendy asymmetrical touch, fell to one side off the shoulder

Putting it on: Jennifer pulled off a smoldering look, her caramel locks bouncing over her shoulders, as she walked down a stone staircase and headed toward the camera

He was seen handing a bag of Jack-in-the-Box to a red-faced Ben sitting in the back seat during the trip to the treatment center.

Ben and his ex-wife amicably co-parent three children – two daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as a son named Sam, 11.

Completing the blended family, J-Lo is also bringing home a set of 15-year-old twins named Max and Emme, whom she shares with her third ex-husband Marc Anthony.

A source recently informed DailyMail.com that the J-Lo marriage has helped Ben and his ex-wife ‘find a better place’ in their equation.

‘Ben is healthy. “The drama from the past and the feelings from the divorce are long gone and they’re all working out,” the insider said.

Living the life: stairs leading to a sun-covered veranda, filled with open spaces, all able to enjoy a dazzling sea view

Fab; Jennifer poured herself a DeLola cocktail over ice and flashed her megawatt Hollywood smile while toasting others

Both of Ben’s wives are apparently ‘friendly’ with each other, and all the children in the blended family are said to ‘love each other.’

The source shared: ‘It’s actually a very happy co-parenting situation. Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future.’

A previous article by UK website Closer Online claimed J-Lo was ‘blindsided’ and ‘furious’ after seeing friendly-looking photos of Ben and his ex-wife.

Meanwhile Ben was claimed to be ‘right now saying that Jennifer is like her sister and if J-Lo is going to get jealous and throw a tantrum over a harmless hug, then the problem is on her. There is a real war of erosion here which is in danger of exploding.

However, an insider assured DailyMail.com that Ben and J-Lo ‘love each other very much’ and that rumors of strain in the marriage were false. ‘Their relationship is still hot. They are really happy with each other and there is no drama in their relationship at the moment.