Jennifer Lopez shows off her perfect manicure to go with her engagement ring

The perfect manicure to go with the new engagement ring of Jennifer Lopez ? a “neon peach pink”, created by her appointed nail artist, Tom Bachnikwho posted a photo of the look on his #ManiMonday series via instagram.

A manicure that changes from the usual nude

Many opt for a nude, even transparent manicure, a must when you have just gotten engaged, neutral and simple, it works wonderfully and does not take anything away from the jewelry, of course. But when one is Jennifer Lopez recently engaged, we can afford to change the situation if only a little and choose a more fun and vibrant version of the nude.

Tom Bachik counts among its customers some Selena Gomez and others Camilla Mendes, just that! He was also the man behind the pearly nude manicure worn by Nicola Peltz at her recent marriage to Brooklyn Beckham.

For those who would like to reproduce the magnificent manicure of the bride-to-be Jennifer Lopez, it is necessary to be sure to choose a straight manicure with rounded edges. Try a quick-drying nail polish and finish with a glossy top coat. A huge diamond ring is optional.

3 products to reproduce Jennifer Lopez’s nude manicure:

Translation by Sophie Brindel