Jennifer López shows off her satin pajamas and does not button her blouse

It is clear to us that Jennifer Lopez is one of the most attractive women nowadays. The beauty of the American singer and actress has no comparison, and without a doubt, she can lead the advertising campaign of any product. And for proof, the most recent publication.

Through social networks it was announced that JLo leads an advertising campaign for the Italian underwear brand Intimissimi, and there was no better outfit than the one she chose to post on the Internet. Once again, Ben Affleck’s wife conquered all his followers.

On this occasion, Jennifer López shows off her satin pajamas and forgets to button her blouse so it raised the temperature of social networks immediately. The Bronx diva exuded sex appeal as she posed at the piano in tiny shorts and a white T-shirt, which she combined with a black lingerie set.

You can read: Jennifer Lopez remembers Selena Quintanilla, 25 years after playing her

The set gave a clear idea of ​​the awesome abs and the On The Floor hitmaker’s enviably smooth cleavage, the product of hours in the gym, dancing, and a balanced diet that, for years, has been bragged about with great results.

The 53-year-old actress decided to leave her honey-colored hair down her back, styled in loose, voluminous curls that go perfectly with her makeup of the moment. This time, she Jennifer dusted her eyelids with a soft brown eyeshadow and painted herself with a bold cat-eye liner.

Its characteristic ‘glow of JLo‘ was in full view when the light caught the eye-catching highlighting powder placed on her cheeks and along the bridge of her nose. Finally, she Jennifer painted her mouth with a flattering shade of mauve lipstick, which was lovely on her.

Jennifer Lopez and her 2022 photo count

Some days ago, Jennifer Lopez shared a short video that framed several of the highlights of 2022. Among the photos, he included this series of photos that appear to have been taken in November, but it’s unclear if they’re part of a broader campaign for the brand.

In the video, there were also some Unpublished photos of the wedding with Ben Affleck. The pictures went month-by-month with a focus on August, when the couple tied the knot in front of A-list guests at Ben’s sprawling Georgia estate. It included never-before-seen photos from her special day that showed her clinging to her tuxedo-clad husband in a custom Ralph Lauren gown.

Continue reading: JLo and other celebrities who said “yes, I do” and got married this year

The celebrities began planning their walk down the aisle in May, according to the video. It included sketches of her wedding dress and images of various accessories. Although the grand ceremony took place in August, the couple officially tied the knot during a Las Vegas wedding in July.