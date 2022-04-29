Jennifer López shows the most delicious to Ben Affleck from her car

Jennifer López and Ben Affleck are engaged and now they shout their love from the rooftops and in as many cars as possible, taking advantage of the Bronx diva to record something unusual that her fans assure is dedicated especially to her new illusion. Keep reading…

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are the couple of the moment, whose news does not escape the eye of their fans or the media, before the most exciting news for their fans of marriage at the door as well as the search for their new mansion, among other news.

Although their love story was written many years ago, this reboot is simply charming, as many show the emotion of seeing them together, like that time in the car where the couple generated multiple reactions to their happy faces at meeting again.

Beyond acting and music, the singer’s silhouette has always been a trend on social networks, especially when poses in different luxury cars that several followers affirm could light the flame of the American actor in a matter of minutes, being the most impressive sessions of the interpreter of “On My Way”.

However, within the immense range of vehicles that they have in their collection, luxury vans with ample internal space stand out, such as the JLo next to Toyota Siennawhich has an impressive interior, power of 266 horsepower3.5-liter V6 engine to happily take your whole family and ride with your children.

Reference model Toyota Siena

Surprisingly, from a recording posted on his instagram accountappear Jennifer Lopez driving his luxurious vehicle savoring a delicious sweet to then send kisses, which for many of his fans the message was dedicated especially to his partner, Ben Affleck.

+ Watch the video where Jennifer Lopez shows the most delicious to the camera: