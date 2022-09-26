Jennifer Lopez signed a millionaire deal with Marc Anthony to stay with Emme and Max

After their separation in 2011, Marc Anthony declines all responsibility with minors. Jennifer Lopez is having one of the best years of her life, having celebrated her two marriages with Ben Affleck, who she says is the great love of her life.

After their reconciliation, which occurred last year, the famous couple wanted to take their relationship to the next level at the hands of their five children, the fruit of their past marriages, he with Jennifer Garner, she with Marc Anthony.

Without a doubt, JLo’s relationship with the Puerto Rican singer was one of the most popular and beloved on the show. For seven years they have been a beautiful family with their children Emme and Max, who usually spend most of their time with their mother, due to a marriage agreement signed by their parents.

According to information from Terra, the interpreter of “Now who” in order to preserve the future and the well-being of her children has concluded an economic agreement of 11 million dollars with her ex so that she remains dependent on the children. minors.

Apparently, said document establishes that Marc Anthony disclaims any responsibility with his twins, so he’s only with them when his schedule allows.

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in 2004 after calling off her first engagement to Ben Affleck. In 2011, they announced their separation and each went on with their lives.

Currently, the salsero is engaged to model Nadia Ferreira, a Miss Universe 2021 finalist. The couple had to face criticism for the big age difference between them.

How much is the fortune of the children of JLo and Marc Anthony?

Currently, Emme Muñiz has an estimated net worth of over $500,000, proceeds from sales of her children’s book, “Lord Help Me,” which she published in September 2020.

To this figure must be added the 400 million dollars from his mother’s estate, which he must share with his brother. As for the heritage of the salsero, estimated at 80 million dollars, it must be divided between his six children.