Jennifer Lopez single: The singer confides without language of wood on her celibacy!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ended their relationship last year after four years of dating and two years of being engaged. Here’s what Lopez says she learned about being single after calling off their marriage.

After Lopez and Rodriguez broke up, she said it was “the best time” of her life. She also said she had “never looked so good”. She wanted to let her fans and friends know that she was okay after the breakup. “I want people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that [je n’ai jamais été meilleur] said Lopez during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

Lopez says she learned a lot about relationships after breaking up with Rodriguez. The biggest lesson she learned from this experience is that she is fine on her own. She learned to accept being single. “I’ve really come to a place in my life where I’m super on my own, and I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you. »

Lopez also says she loves the life she leads. She feels satisfied despite her last relationship didn’t work out. The singer hasn’t been single for long and is now focused on nurturing her relationship with Affleck.

“I’m loving my life right now,” Lopez told Lowe. ” I like what I do. I like where I am. I love the person I am evolving into and continually becoming. And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love, always inspires me. When I feel really good, I feel like I’m making my best music.

Jennifer Lopez says ‘it’s good’ to be single During a 2015 interview with Us Weekly, Lopez explains that when you’re single, you have more freedom. However, she says she wouldn’t do anything too “wild” as a single woman. At the time, Lopez was divorced from her third husband, Marc Anthony. Jennifer Lopez says this life is about her “That moment was really for me, not for anyone else,” Lopez says. “It was about me realizing that I was good on my own and that happiness begins within me. And once I realized that, things happened. Lopez also says that once she felt comfortable being alone, her life took an unexpected turn. “There are things happening that you don’t expect,” she says. “Once you get good, once you get to the point where you’re like, ‘This isn’t good for me,’ or ‘This isn’t good for me,’ or ‘I need to make a fit here’, it’s not really about anyone but me. Once you do that, things start to fall into place. Lopez went on to say that change can be painful but is often necessary. “Sometimes you have to change direction even though it might be painful, or it might feel weird to other people,” adds Lopez. “It’s really about who you are and what’s right for you. »