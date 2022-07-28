Jennifer Lopez soon to be married to Ben Affleck and engaged six times… back on the salty addition of her jewelry

Love stories don’t always end badly and relationships can always get a second start. That’s what we proved Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck giving himself a chance twenty years later. Besides, the actor again asked for her hand.

“Saturday night, in my favorite place in the world (a nice bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me. I was totally caught off guard and just looked into my eyes smiling and crying trying somehow to realize that after 20 years this is happening again I was truly speechless (…) it was nothing out of the ordinary but it was the most romantic thing i could have imagined… just a quiet moment on a saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other” she said in the Newsletter of her official website. Moreover, he offered her a jewel with a green stone, a color that has always brought her luck.

Jennifer Lopez and her six incredible engagement rings

No, Ben Affleck isn’t the first man to ask for her hand. Indeed, the first man in her life was Ojani Noa who gave her a $100,000 ring in 1997. Cris Judd followed four years later with another ring worth several hundred thousand dollars.

During their first engagement, Ben Affleck offered a 6.1 carat pink diamond at $2.2 million at the time. Marc Anthony finally managed to capsize her. The father of her twins had bought her a ring with an 8.5 carat blue diamond estimated at four million dollars.

After several years of marriage, both parents decided to divorce. It was then that Alex Rodriguez crossed paths with J-LO. He ended up putting the ring on her finger with a 10 to 15 carat emerald, worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Twenty years after their first chapter in their story, Ben Affleck offered an 8.5 carat natural green diamond at $5 to $10 million estimated by an expert… When you love, you don’t count after all!

GZ

