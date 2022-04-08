Jennifer Lopez sparks engagement rumors with Ben Affleck

Are we fooled by the rocks she has?

Jennifer Lopez sparked engagement rumors by wearing a large diamond ring on her left hand in a new paparazzi photo released Thursday.

The ‘Jenny From the Block’ singer, 52, was seen shopping for furniture with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme, in Culver City, Los Angeles.

Lopez was dressed chic for the casual outing, donning a flowing printed dress and large sunglasses. She also accessorized the look with a giant sparkler on her engagement ring finger.

A close-up of the ring Lopez was seen shopping for. Stoianov-max/Lopez / BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Emme appeared comfy and laid back in jeans, a sweater and Converse sneakers.

Just two months ago, Lopez was on a promotional tour for her new movie, “Marry Me,” in which she gushed about her rekindled love Ben Affleck.

The movie star told Ellen DeGeneres she “never imagined” getting back together with the “Argo” director, but added, “It’s a beautiful thing.”

She seemed to have wedding bells in mind at the time, as she also wore a wedding dress to the film’s premiere.

J.Lo wearing the pink diamond ring Affleck first offered her, which was worth around $1.2 million. WireImage

Lopez and Affleck, 49, almost walked down the aisle two decades ago when the couple first got engaged.

However, they called it quits in 2004 after media attention became too much pressure for the pair.

Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004, with whom she has two children: twins Emme and Max, born in 2008.

The couple got back together in 2021. MovieMagic

Meanwhile, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in June 2005 and later welcomed three children with the actress: Violet, Seraphina and Sam.

However, Lopez and Affleck reunited in April 2021 after the “Dance Again” singer ended her engagement to MLB superstar Alex Rodriguez.

Reps for Lopez and Affleck would not confirm whether he popped the question again.