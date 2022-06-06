Jennifer Lopez, Spider-Man and ‘Euphoria’ sweep the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez has starred in one of its most special nights, but it has not been the only award-winning gala, in which Spiderman and euphoria have stood out far above the other cinematographic proposals. Tom Holland won the award for Best Performance for Spider-Man: No Way Homewhile Zendaya has won the Best Performance in a program thanks to the series Euphoria. Of course, the actress and her boyfriend have not attended the ceremony

In the music field, Jennifer Lopez won the award for Best Song for the theme On My Way which is part of the soundtrack of his latest film Marry me. One of her most special moments was for her, when they also gave her the Generation Awardan award given in recognition of a career in music and film, and Jennifer knows a lot about both worlds.

On the other hand, Olivia Rodrigo has won the Best Music Documentary for her Driving Home to youwhile Selena Gomez did the same with the award for Best Lifestyle Program for Selena + chef. Also Kelly Clarkson won a Best Hostess award for her show.

movie data

Spider-Man: no way home It has earned nearly $1.9 billion in global box office and is already the third-biggest hit ever in domestic theaters in the United States.

It has earned nearly $1.9 billion in global box office and is already the third-biggest hit ever in domestic theaters in the United States. Although Tom Holland won the award for best performance in a film, the award for best superhero went to Scarlett johansson as Black Widow.

Euphoria took home other accolades, including best fight for Cassie and Maddy when the latter finds out that Cassie has been sleeping with her boyfriend.

The MTV Movie & Television Awards they are voted on online by the public.