Jennifer Lopez spoon-fed by Ben Affleck: this ultra romantic gesture did not go unnoticed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s honeymoon continues. After Paris, where they made photographers happy, while they were accompanied by their respective children, the lovers took off for Los Angeles. A brief visit to their home in California before flying to Italy to continue celebrating their new union. And it was on the sumptuous Lake Como that J-Lo was caught being spoon fed by hubby. A tender moment that did not go unnoticed. Not content to feed his beauty, the 50-year-old actor and director shared languorous kisses with her, in front of this breathtaking view, as revealed by DailyMail.

An endless honeymoon. At 53, Jennifer Lopez looked sublime in a very summery cream long-sleeved crochet dress. And she quickly returned her romantic gesture to hubby Ben Affleck, wiping his lips with her napkin, during that dinner party on Lake Como. In this heavenly setting offered by this restaurant, the Hollywood actors couldn’t help but take some pictures. So that this moment will remain forever engraved. After these tender gestures, passionate kisses and this photo shoot, the lovers took a walk hand in hand in Como. A shopping spree that captured the attention of locals who passed them on the street. This second honeymoon in Italy seems endless as the couple wants to extend the festivities.