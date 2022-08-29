Jennifer Lopez sublime in Paris: her hottest looks for her honeymoon (Photos)

After getting married in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent a honeymoon in Paris. On site, the singer paid tribute to French elegance with her flawless looks.

What better than the city of lovers to celebrate Hollywood’s most anticipated comeback? After their wedding, it is indeed in Paris that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have put down their suitcases for a few days of honeymoon. The star couple left California to land at Le Bourget in a private jet. For the occasion, their children were also on the trip: Seraphina and Violet, born of the actor’s union with Jennifer Garner, and Maximilian and Emme, the singer’s twins.

In France, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stayed at the Crillon and crisscrossed the city in romantic places… and sometimes unusual. Cruise on the Seine, stroll in the Parisian parks, getaway to the Louvre Museum: the couple did not miss anything from their honeymoon. And in the country of elegance, the singer and actress had filled her suitcases with outfits, each one more elegant than the other.. We notably saw her magnificent in a royal blue dress, very elegant in black or more comfortable, in a pair of jeans.

“Ben and Jen had their best time in Paris”

“Jen is feeling good and wanted romantic and more relaxed and sweet looks for their trip to Parisexplained a source to Entertainment Tonight. She didn’t want to look exactly like she does when she’s in LA, but she also wanted clothes that were easy and comfortable because they walked around the city a lot and explored as a family.” Result: a flawless look panel for Jennifer Lopez! And the newlyweds will surely return because “Ben and Jen had their best time in Paris”.