Jennifer López suffers from an alopecia problem similar to that of Will Smith’s wife

In addition to her statuesque figure and her almost perfect face, the singer and actress Jennifer López boasts an impressive and long hair, which she usually styles in different ways for each of her public presentations. yesHowever, a video that was shared on social networks has been able to show that “the Bronx Diva” could be suffering from alopecia, a condition that causes abnormal and exaggerated hair loss, causing a serious aesthetic problem for people who care for it. suffer. Among the most famous celebrities who also suffer from alopecia are: Keira Knightley, Carolina de Monaco and Jada Pinkett-Smith, wife of Will Smith.

After JLo’s video began to be shot without extensions on all social networks, several people have thought that the singer has not been honest and have accused her of lying to them, posting malicious messages on the singer’s social networks: “You’re a lie… you brag about your hair and then you see that you’re going bald”, “JLo is bald”, “She has more tickets than me”, “She’s a fraud”, have been just some of the comments that have posted his detractors on social media.





However, her fans have come out in defense of the interpreter of “On My Way”, stating that she is a very talented person, and that no one can be judged by their physique. Unfortunately, the problem of alopecia is still treated very little seriously, accusing people who suffer from it of being “bald” for the simple fact of not taking good care of their hair or abusing aesthetic procedures, something that is completely False, since this condition can be suffered by anyone since, for the most part, it is caused by a problem in the immune system that mistakenly attacks the hair follicles, causing irremediable hair loss.

In general, alopecia is usually related to hair loss in middle-aged men, but a large percentage of women suffer from this problem in silencebecause by showing their problem they are usually rejected and criticized, being victims of constant ridicule.

Over the years, women have taken the step of making this problem visible, and have focused on educating people who are still unaware that alopecia is a disease that affects a large number of people around the world.. Among the most relevant personalities who have spoken openly about alopecia is Jada Pinkett-Smith, who has spoken openly about the type of alopecia she suffers from and all the changes she has had to endure to accept her new reality.

“I am struggling with hair loss issues. One day I was in the shower and suddenly I found that I had handfuls of hair in my hands, “the actress said in an interview in 2018, and at the end of 2021, she spoke again on the subject when she recorded a video with her head totally shaved. “I’ve been fighting alopecia (…) So I thought I’d share it so they wouldn’t ask questions,” she said.