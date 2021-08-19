Jennifer Lopez surprises Ben Affleck: the very expensive gift for her daughters



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Italy: the holiday on the Amalfi Coast

Jennifer Lopez surprising Ben Affleck, giving the actor’s daughters some very expensive necklaces. The love story between the pop star and the actor is proceeding at full speed, so much so that the couple are not only planning a coexistence, but they are trying to create an “extended family”, involving the children of both.

JLo, as it is known, is the mother of two twins, Emme and Max, born in 2008 and the result of the marriage with Marc Anthony from which she separated in 2011. Ben has three children, born from the bond with Jennifer Garner, met on the set of Pearl Harbor and found again po in Dare devil. The couple married in 2005 and had Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth And Samuel. The love between the actors lasted ten years and ended due to Affleck’s addiction problems. However, Garner never left her ex-husband alone and for a long time, despite the farewell, the two continued to live in the same house in Los Angeles.

The actress, according to some sources, would have enthusiastically welcomed the Affleck’s new love story and would have a very good relationship with JLo. The same goes for the children of the ex-couple who would immediately have created a sincere bond with the pop star. “JLo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother,” he explained People, according to which Lopez surprised Garner’s daughters with a very special gift.

The magazine also reveals that during Ben Affleck’s 49th birthday party, Jennifer allegedly gave the actor’s daughters some very special necklaces. It is about exclusive pieces, purchased at an event in the mansion of Jennifer Klein, a film producer in LA. To choose the precious jewels would have been Emme, daughter of JLo, who would then have delivered the necklaces to Seraphina and Violet. The singer’s gesture shows how much the love story with Affleck has become important. And as the Bennifers continue, one step at a time, to consolidate their relationship, Lopez has decided to permanently eliminate the former Alexander Rodriguez from her life. The photos with the sportsman (who should have married before the gossip about a possible betrayal) have in fact disappeared from his Instagram profile.