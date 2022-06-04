Jennifer López surprises with her new leggings and a crop top so small that she looks from below

Jennifer Lopez was caught by the paparazzi with a new pair of leggings, these so electric had not been seen before. But the pink crop top that she decided to wear caught the eye of many, because it was so small that she looks up and down and it is not very clear what she is wearing underneath, because it is obviously not a bra or a shirt.

Jennifer Lopez with new leggings to the gym. /Photo by Grosby Group

With this sporty outfit, JLo decided to show off her bag “Diana” from the luxury house Gucci, which have a value of more than $3,000 dollars.

We also tell you that the name of Jennifer López has joined the case of separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira, and this is because the singers have in common, apparently, having been victims of deception. And it is that both Piqué and A Rod were unfaithful, according to the pink press.

On the other hand, in addition to this fact, the singers decided to do a duet with Rauw Alejandro. While JLo sang “Cambia el paso” with him, Shakira performed “Te Felicito” with him, both are songs that, according to what they say, reflect the end of their relationships.

Read more about Jennifer Lopez here:

Shakira and Jennifer López have something else in common: they were both cheated on by their lovers, Gerard Piqué and A Rod

They found her! This is the new mansion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Beverly Hills

Jennifer López puts on the leggings again, as when she was still the beloved of A Rod

Jennifer Lopez seduces with a black bikini and is ready for summer