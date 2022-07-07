Jennifer Lopez swears by this product for shiny, voluminous hair

The XXL and ultra glamorous hair of Jennifer Lopez are often copied, without ever really being equaled. Having so much thickness while retaining a certain light is indeed a masterstroke. However, it seems that his personal hairstylist, Chris Appleton, spilled the beans by revealing her ultimate weapon for such shiny hair. The product in question? The spray Extra Shine of ColorWow. Essential hair brand in the United States, ColorWow has developed formulas devoid of more than 60 ingredients known to alter the color and quality of the hair. A bet that pays off when you know that the brand has won more than 70 beauty awards. And its artistic director is none other than Chris Appleton himself, the hairdresser of the biggest international stars: Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa… The mantra of ColorWow is therefore to offer safe, effective and innovative hair care products. A line of conduct that has convinced JLOintegrating into his routine the famous spray Extra Shine. The promise of this styling treatment is simple: restore radiance and shine to the dullest lengths, for Hollywood hair.

Why should you adopt Jennifer Lopez’s favorite hair product?

Chris Appleton says it himself, the finished “super smooth and shiny” spray Extra Shine is truly unique. Reflecting the light to perfection thanks to the virtues of mullein, a plant that captures UV rays and reflects them into points of shine, this light mist does not provide any cardboard or greasy effect, and keeps the hair light. Visibly more radiant, the lengths regain all their vitality while being protected from potential damage from heating appliances, thanks to optimized thermal protection. The ultimate tip? By spraying the mist directly on your hair or on a brush, before a heat source, this activates the properties of mullein and increases the shine of the lengths even more. Available for less than 30 euros, this light spray ColorWow is therefore the ideal alternative for copying the signature lengths of Jennifer Lopezwithout breaking the bank.

Color Wow Extra Shine Spray €29.90 Color Wow via Sephora.fr

