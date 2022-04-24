Jennifer Lopez sweetly responds to Emma Hernan’s claims about Ben Affleck

the superstar Jennifer Lopez has shared a hilarious video in response to the claims of emma hernan on Ben Affleck.

The singer-actress has delighted fans by sharing a hilarious video amid reports that her fiancé Ben Affleck had been on celebrity dating app Stripe shortly before the couple rekindled their relationship last year.

Emma Hernan, 29, alleged that the actor sent him a message on the exclusive dating platform “just before” he got back together with his ex Lopez, 52. He made these claims in the latest series of Selling Sunset from Netflixwith representatives from Affleck. having denied that he has been active on the app in recent years.

Apparently the girlfriend of Affleck She has now responded to the claims when she shared a hilarious video on Instagram earlier this afternoon that also featured her engagement ring.

In the clip, the singer, who got engaged to Affleck earlier this month, can be seen sucking on a green candy as the song blick blickfrom Coi Leray Y Nicki Minajsounded in the background.

Before taking it out of his mouth and directing a kiss towards the camera. She said in the caption: “Green lollipop kisses.”

Fans of Jennifer Lopez flooded the comments section with praise, with several noting that the video featured her engagement ring, complete with writing: “Just show that bling on your finger.”