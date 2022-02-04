Jennifer Lopez talks about love Ben Affleck 20 years later

It seems yesterday that the newspapers and social networks went crazy at the news that Jennifer Lopez she had left her betrothed Alex Rodriguez – the perfect man she’d been through the lockdown with – to go back to her 20-year-old ex, Ben Affleck. If his move has generated great confusion, time has proved JLo’s courage to follow his heart right: almost a year later the Bennifers are more united and in love than ever. To tell the state of grace of her was Jennifer Lopez in a recent interview with People with a high romantic content.

To recap: Ben and Jennifer start dating in July 2002, after they met and fell in love on the film’s set. Lilies. Three months after the official engagement with the now legendary solitaire with a 6.1 carat pink diamond worth 2.5 million (universally recognized among the best engagement rings in history) and the wedding scheduled for September 2003. Four days after fateful date, the shock announcement of the cancellation due to “excessive media attention”. In January 2004, the official release of the break up and the Bennifer game over.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – New York, October 2021 Arturo HolmesGetty Images

17 years later, fate decides to give the two lovers a second chance: JLo and Ben re-start dating and their first official kiss arrives on social media in July 2021, when the couple is in St. Tropez to celebrate the singer’s 52nd birthday. The rest is history. The first to recognize the extraordinary nature of this meeting is precisely Jennifer Lopez, who tells a People: “You find someone, you really like him and do you have a second chance? It’s a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted. “So Bennifer were able to create a new relationship with different rhythms and spaces, more suited to them, says the singer:” It’s beautiful, the way what it feels like is very different from years ago. ”JLo adds:“ We are older now, we are smarter, we have more experience, we are at different times in our lives we have children and we need to be aware of these things. We are very protective because it is a wonderful time for all of us. “

There is no doubt that their romance surpasses the perfection of a rom-com, like Jennifer Lopez’s Marry Me soon to the cinema, and the singer doesn’t try to hide her happiness at all: “I feel so lucky, happy and proud to be with him”. Then, in the name of the best honey movies, JLo closes with a cit. all to write down in our notebook: “I sincerely believe that love dominates everything. Love always wins over everything”.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – Los Angeles, December 2021 Amy SussmanGetty Images

