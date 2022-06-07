Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez teaches how to wear black leather with her most risky look at 52

If there is something that Jennifer Lopez has, it is that sixth sense for fashion and to always be ahead of the models she wears. She knows herself very well and knows exactly each part of her body, which is very important when dressing and not making mistakes in trying to look good, especially if she is going to walk for a walk. Red carpet.

This has been confirmed in the delivery of the mtv awards Movie & TV Awards, where she shone in a daring leather vest for a summery red carpet. Jennifer Lopez gave an emotional speech after receiving the Generation Award. The actress chose a leather vest so tight it felt like a second skin, with front and side zippers and a deep V-neckline.

