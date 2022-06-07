Jennifer Lopez teaches how to wear black leather with her most risky look at 52

If there is something that Jennifer Lopez has, it is that sixth sense for fashion and to always be ahead of the models she wears. She knows herself very well and knows exactly each part of her body, which is very important when dressing and not making mistakes in trying to look good, especially if she is going to walk for a walk. Red carpet.

This has been confirmed in the delivery of the mtv awards Movie & TV Awards, where she shone in a daring leather vest for a summery red carpet. Jennifer Lopez gave an emotional speech after receiving the Generation Award. The actress chose a leather vest so tight it felt like a second skin, with front and side zippers and a deep V-neckline.

The garment belongs to the Monot house, which is also a favorite of other celebrities such as Cindy Bruna, Cara Delevingne, Chiara Ferragni and Nina Dobrev. The firm is characterized by making tight separate designs, no longer in one piece, such as this vest that he wore Jennifer Lopez.

These separate or cut out designs are the star of this summer, so we will see them a lot on the catwalks of the 2022 awards. Jennifer Lopez combined this vest garment with a tight satin skirt in black. The singer chose it in a design with a low neckline on the back that created suggestive cut out details in combination with her leather vest.

All the protagonism of the outfit of Jennifer Lopez in this Red carpetwore the total black look, thus leaving a secondary role for the accessories that were a matching bracelet that seemed to be made up of small white pearls, a diamond necklace and earrings, with loose and slightly wavy hair and light makeup. everything comes together in a matchless look that I leave in its wake through the mtv awards.