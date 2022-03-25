Jennifer Lopez teaches us how to use elephant leg pants to reduce the waist and go to the office

Jennifer Lopez shows off one of her most glamorous and sensual outfits, since she recently showed off a look with elephant-leg pants and corduroy that has stolen our hearts, since it is a success that favors the waist and stylizes the body of Latin women. We love how elegant and fun this proposal is!

When we thought we knew the best of wide leg jeans, JLO presents us with an executive version that is perfect to wear to the office, so be inspired by her ideal proposal to wear in this very hot season, the best thing is that it is accompanied by a basic top that you probably already have in your closet.

Jennifer Lopez teaches us how to wear corduroy and elephant leg jeans

Through her Instagram account, the interpreter of ‘On the floor’ shared a photograph in which she showed off an elegant corduroy set in an intense green tone that reminds us how good this proposal looks on brown skin. In the images, the businesswoman wears a very elegant and sensual vibe that we already want to try.

Photo: IG/ @JLO

Her look suggests some edgy trends worth wearing, like the bust-flattering ribbon crop top, plus textured XL jackets; that we like more for halftime or autumn, however, the whole set stylizes and contrasts so well that it is an example of how to wear winter clothing at this time of year.

We hope that the celeb continues to give us inspiration to use in our daily activities, as she invites us to play with fashion. You, would you wear elephant leg pants like Jennifer Lopez?