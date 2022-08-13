Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez tells Britney Spears to ‘stay strong’ amid feud with Keven Federline

Jennifer Lopez shows her support for Britney Spears.

On Friday, Lopez took to her Instagram Story to share Spears’ now-deleted Instagram post where she embraces her “freedom” and “independence” after conservatorship.

“Stay [strong],” Lopez wrote, adding a muscle emoji. Spears quoted Lopez in her Netflix documentary, “Halftime.” She also shared an image with Spears from the early 2000s.

“You look straight into that camera and tell all the little girls in the world to make some noise and never back down to shine a light on injustice,” Lopez said in the documentary, which resonated with Spears.

BRITNEY SPEARS, SAM ASGHARI SLAM EX KEVIN FEDERLINE ON CLAIMS THEIR CHILDREN ARE AVOIDING HIM

“I’m here to share that freedom is a state of mind,” Spears wrote in her now-deleted Instagram post.

Lopez’s support follows Spears’ public battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Federline, 44, shared three old videos showing Spears scolding their two sons: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. Spears and Federline married in October 2004 after dating for almost 10 months. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

BRITNEY SPEARS, SAM ASGHARI SLAM EX KEVIN FEDERLINE ON CLAIMS THEIR CHILDREN ARE AVOIDING HIM

Spears has yet to address the footage, but her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, shared a statement with Fox News Digital, criticizing Federline for posting the videos and for her explosive interview with The Daily Mail.

“Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented and extremely hardworking icon, who is rightly loved and respected by millions around the world,” Rosengart told Fox News Digital. “Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of Mr. Federline, who for inexplicable reasons decided to give a free interview which hurt the mother of his children.”

He continued: “Britney has been a loyal supporter of her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has infringed on his own children, whose privacy he should protect…The decision Mr. Federline’s misguided posting of an old video of his 11- and 12-year-old children was cruel, down the barrel. It was odious.

Rosengart noted that Spears “will not tolerate bullying in any area.”

“We urge Mr. Federline to act with grace and decency and to stop discussing private matters publicly, which benefit no one,” he concluded.

In videos posted by Federline, Spears was seen scolding her sons. “This is my house,” she told them. “If I want to come here and give you face lotion because that’s rude…you better start respecting me, okay?”

In a second video, Spears was seen yelling at her eldest son, Sean, for not wearing shoes in a store. “Have you lost your fucking mind? Have you lost your fucking mind?” she shouted from the passenger seat of the car.

Federline’s Instagram post was in response to Spears’ since-deleted post in which she said her sons decided not to visit her during her conservatorship and it “took my breath away.”

