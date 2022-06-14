Jennifer Lopez tells her truth and says that she thought about resigning for this dramatic reason

The diva of film and television Jennifer Lopez revealed that she wanted to quit due to certain beauty standards in Hollywood.

In her Netflix documentary Halftime, JLo opened up about how she received criticism for her curvaceous body, as previous beauty standards favored slim, tall women.

The Marry Me actress told me: “There were a lot of times where I thought, I think I’m just going to quit.”

“I had to really find out who I was. And believe in that and not believe in anything else”he added.

Lopez further shared what the beauty standards were at the time she started working in Hollywood, saying: “When I started working, the ideal of beauty was very thin, blonde, tall, without many curves.”

“I grew up surrounded by curvy women, so it was nothing I was ashamed of.”JLo continued. “It was hard, when you think people think you’re a joke, like a joke.”

“But it ended up affecting things in a way I never intended”Lopez revealed.

For his part, Ben Affleck, who is currently engaged to marry JLO, also commented and said in the documentary: “I once said (to Jennifer), ‘Doesn’t this bother you?’

To which the Barman actor added: “And she said, ‘I’m a Latina, I’m a woman, I was expecting this.'”