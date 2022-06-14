Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez tells her truth and says that she thought about resigning for this dramatic reason

The diva of film and television Jennifer Lopez revealed that she wanted to quit due to certain beauty standards in Hollywood.

In her Netflix documentary Halftime, JLo opened up about how she received criticism for her curvaceous body, as previous beauty standards favored slim, tall women.

