Jennifer Lopez, the ballet in shorts drives fans crazy: exaggerated

Jennifer Lopez, her ageless beauty. The singer explodes with sensuality at the age of 52, showing off a body at the limits of imagination: incredible

“I want everyone to know that this is a fantastic time for me, the most beautiful of my life“, these are the words of Jennifer Lopez released in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

The explicit reference to Ben Affleck it is absent, but the need to specify it is not there: the flashback between the actor and the singer has been reborn more intense than ever. This is certified by the photos that portray them together, and the unprecedented joy of J-Lo is just another confirmation.

The two had been together from 2002 to 2004, and had broken up before celebrating their planned wedding. The news had shocked the fans of the beloved couple, who had not stood up to the spotlight constantly focused on them.

Today their complicity has returned intense, but to remain unchanged is also the beauty of the star, which has stopped time and its effects. Amazing as always, it’s a cyclone of sensuality and explosive energy, as found in the video posted on Instagram, which leaves fans incredulous.

Jennifer Lopez, queen of sensuality

The new single of Jennifer Lopez it came out on time to become the summer hit that accompanies our newfound fun and the search for a necessary lightness. The title is “Change el paso“, and the meaning is summed up in the invitation to embrace change, reversing the course, without being afraid to let go of the news.

The video for the raggaeton song has already been released, and features a J-Lo più radiant and seductive than ever. It is unleashed in a sinuous and sensual dance, giving ample demonstration of a physical prowess and unparalleled flexibility.

Some frames of the video clip were shared by the star on Instagram, where her magnificent beauty is enhanced by the outfit that emphasizes the sculpted physique. Shorts and tops, the singer’s body is perfectly toned and the curves take the breath away from the fans. In the last video posted, it is the movement of the pelvis to attract attention. The framing highlights the most intriguing points and getting lost in admiration is the only possible alternative.

J-Lo is back, and millions of fans celebrate their queen, who seems to have reversed the laws of time.