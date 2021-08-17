Jennifer Lopez, the beautiful photo just woke up without makeup

The fact that on July 24 Jennifer Lopez is preparing to blow out 52 candles is unbelievable. You saw it in this video posted on JLo Beauty’s Instagram page in which, completely without makeup and just got out of bed, does he dedicate himself to his morning routine in front of the mirror? J-Lo looks like a 30-year-old and her skin is simply radiant and firm, free of blemishes, wrinkles, blemishes and sagging not even to mention it. According to him, it’s about following one super healthy lifestyle and no cheats: no sugar, no alcohol, no caffeine, no refined flours, lots of sleep (she’s a sleeper!), lots of sport. And, of course, a scrupulous skin routine to say the least.

Perfect Facial Skin at 50 like Jennifer Lopez

We need some further advice. Sure, a very healthy lifestyle like J-Lo’s helps to preserve the skin’s youthfulness capital, but what else can we do to keep the face so fresh and healthy past a certain age? According to Dermalogica’s professional skin therapists, it is a matter of incorporating some key gestures into one’s beauty routine. “Primarily let’s stop excluding the neck and neckline from cleansing and hydration rituals: they age too! Doing the double cleansing morning and evening, starting with an oily pre-cleanse product and using a second cleansing cosmetic suitable for your skin type, makes the difference. On a monthly basis, treat yourself to a professional facial treatment, essential for a deeper action of care. Step one: applying a multi-vitamin exfoliant containing salicylic acid, retinol and phytolipids, regenerating and smoothing active ingredients. Step 2: a dynamic neck and face massage, aimed at releasing tension and immediately lifting the oval. Step 3: a surplus of nourishment (after a certain age it is essential). Fine one restructuring mask that provides vitamins A, C, E, plus linoleic acid. And never without a firming serum ionize the skin of the neck and décolleté. “As for the rest, if you have great motivation and enormous willpower, copy the diet of J-Lo: you will be the first to hit the target perfectly young skin.

