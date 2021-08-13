News

Jennifer Lopez, the family beauty photo with mother and daughter

Posted on
Theto glow skin of Jennifer Lopez? It is a gift handed down from the mother Guadalupe Rodriguez, also inherited by his daughter Emme Muñiz. As seen in the last post of the Latin diva on Instagram, with the three beauties of different generations elegantly posing in profile.

Jennifer Lopez, the beauty of mother to daughter

After the emotions aroused by the breakup of the engagement with Alex Rodriguez, JLo focuses on work and family. And back on social media with a conviction: you can have all the beauty products you want, but a good genetic heritage makes the difference. The photo posted on Instagram explains it well.

Together with her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez (75) and daughter Emme Muñiz (13), the 51-year-old Latin diva poses in the garden of her home in a shot that seems out of time.

Three generations beauty

With the hashtag #MamaGlowsBest (the most beautiful glow is that of the mother), Jennifer Lopez explains that the radiant and radiant skin it is a family asset. While JLo and her daughter pose with the chignon pulled classical ballerina style, the matriarch Guadalupe sports her usual short cut shaded by honey blond.

Jennifer Lopez

Bronx, New York, June 2014. Jennifer Lopez and mother Guadalupe Rodriguez. (Photo Getty Images)

Glow skin, a family asset

Without too much talk, the meaning of the post is underlined by another hashtag, #IGotItFromMyMama. My mother handed it down to me, who is more or less for “what I am I owe to her, including beauty”. And in fact the Latin diva has admitted in several interviews that both her mother and grandmother have naturally beautiful skin.

However, it should not be overlooked. At any age you need specific maintenance, with creams and treatments suitable for each dermotype. To be carefully preserved with the right products such as those of its JLo Beauty line suitable, as she writes in the post, to all women between the ages of 7 and 77.

iO Woman Beauty Club

Join a club made of novelty,
personalized recommendations and exclusive experiences

It must also be said though, that ” Jenny from the Block “ (as she was called at the beginning of her career, honoring her origins in the Bronx) practically always avoid smoking, alcohol and caffeine. And he allows himself minimum 9 hours of rest per night.

iO Woman


