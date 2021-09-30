Jennifer Lopez, the kiss and chic choices

The story between the star and Ben Affleck continues at full speed: J-Lo kisses him without hiding anymore

During the show and fashion weeks, dream dresses were presented all over the world.

All the most beautiful dresses worn on the catwalks are now starting to be seen worn directly by the women of the star system.

A chic outfit

That’s what beautiful Jennifer Lopez did who was spotted with her Ben Affleck wrapped in a beautiful green coat paired with a matching voile dress. The star appeared particularly radiant, refined and elegant.

His Ben

In New York, ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez let themselves be photographed as they walked hand in hand. The couple, at a certain point in the walk, decided to stop. Ben and J-lo hugged tenderly and kissed passionately in the middle of the street.

The beauty

Ben wore a sporty but very elegant jacket. Jennifer was shrouded in a green cloud and was brighter than any model in the spotlight. She has undoubtedly won the comparison with all of them!