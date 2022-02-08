Jennifer Lopez, the movie Marry Me and the new bob cut

S.i call Bob Sharp, and no woman seems to resist him. Not even a star of the caliber Jennifer Lopez, 52 years old. But fear not: this is not a new secret lover of the star, happily continuing hers love story with Ben Affleck49. Bobor better, sharp bobis not a person, but a new haircut which seems to drive the stars crazy.

It is a helmetbut rather short – the tips of the hair touch the jaw and at most they come to touch the chin – and very stretched, so-called “plumb”, with middle row. Graphic, linear, without volume, it seems the perfect cut to rejuvenate those over 50.

Jennifer Lopez wore it as a surprise, surprising fans, in the new photo shoot taken for the March issue of the magazine Rolling Stone, also published on Instagram. And also her famous hair stylist, Chris Appletonshared the image again, proud of his “creation” and asking followers what they thought of this drastic change of look of the diva. The comments, of course, were super enthusiastic: from a profusion of hearts to adjectives like “cool, fresh, amazing, total diva...” and so on.

The plot of Marry Menew film by Jennifer Lopez

You, having seen the smile you show off in the service, seems to like it a lot. But maybe she doesn’t have so much time to devote to her new look: the star is busy promoting the film Marry Mewhich will be released in theaters on February 10, just a handful of days before Saint Valentine.

Romantic film par excellence, it tells the story of Kat Valdez, a pop star who discovers, right in the middle of the concert-wedding ceremony with her boyfriend Bastian – the Colombian star Maluma – an unequivocal video in which he cheats on her. She steps offstage and, out of spite, randomly points her finger at a spectator – Charlie, aka Owen Wilsona professor dragged into the evening by his daughter – e marries him live.

The film, as it emerges only from the plot – internationally renowned pop starits own facts banged on magazines all over the worldrelationships with other well-known faces of entertainment – has different autobiographical components, which J-Lo was able to draw on to outline his character. “I didn’t have to do research for understand what it’s like to be a famous record artist and everything else, ”he explained.

The idea was “to show what the intimacy of a person like me really is like. It can happen to you suffer from heartbreak in front of the whole world e the media make fun of you. The idea was to tell, without heaviness, how does it feel in those moments “.

She also gave love a second chance

At one point in the film, Owen asks her if she isn’t better off simply give up on love. “But I think instead, if there is a one in a billion chance that this story with the math teacher can work, it’s worth a try. Love is always worth it to me and I know I have given truth to the emotional life of the character ».

Just like she did with the romance with Ben Affleckto which he granted, without delay, a second chance.

