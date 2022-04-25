Jennifer Lopez: the particular, modern and relaxed style of dressing Emme, her daughter

The singer and actress Jennifer Lopez can boast of having a good relationship with the father of her children the singer Mark Anthony. The two singers remain very close for the sake of their children, Maximilian David and Emme Maribel fruit of their love and who were born in 2008.

Emme Maribel Muniz was born on Long Island, New York, the daughter of two superstars, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez The teenager is currently 14 years old, the girl accompanies her mother on tours whenever she can. We could see her at halftime of the Super Bowl in 2020 among the surprises that she starred in Jennifer Lopez with Shakira.

The truth is that the young woman has become a trend for her unique and original style, by wearing clothes at her age. Emme Muniz He loves wearing comfortable, modern garments, such as mom jeans, oversized shirts and t-shirts, and tennis shoes. Although many criticize her style, she likes to be comfortable and does not give importance to criticism.

Emme Muniz She looked very comfortable and chic with a casual look that she wore with mom jeans and an oversize brown t-shirt. This outfit was complemented with rock boots, and she wore her hair down, revealing her natural curls. Her extremely relaxed and comfortable look is one of the characteristics of Emme.

Image: Instagram Emme Muniz

On another occasion on an outing with Jennifer Lopez, Emme, was seen with a very relaxed and chic look, composed of a red and black plaid skirt, and a black T-shirt. This outfit was complemented by the daughter of Mark Anthony with a white shirt inside, black pantyhose and rock boots in the same tone, with gloves, looking original and beautiful.