Together they made several generations dream and won everyone’s hearts. Engaged in 2002, their affair seemed to have ended for good in 2004, causing many fans to lose hope. Bennifer (so they were and are called, from the union of their names). Yet someone has always believed in it despite the fact that they both had their own family over the years: that someone had seen us for a long time, because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together after many years and even today, despite the time passed is a lot, they seem eternal kids, in love and happy.

