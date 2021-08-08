Jennifer Lopez, the “secret” of the star to keep fit. And the foods it avoids (including a very common vegetable)

Many wonder how he can be so fit to almost 52 years. A toned body but not too thin, a beautiful and radiant face. What are Jennifer Lopez’s secrets? Well, the first and certainly the most important is “mother nature”. But the superstar (who seems to have reconnected with the former historian Ben Affleck) also relies on a diet which, according to healthline.com, follows every day, exits to the restaurant included. In principle, nothing that many nutritionists have not explained for some time: avoid refined sugars, a lot of fruits and vegetables, water. These are the foods that are not lacking in the diet of the singer and actress: egg whites, chicken, turkey, roast beef, salmon (rich in omega 3), sweet potatoes, brown rice, quinoa. Every day a portion of dried fruit but above all a blueberry smoothie of which many U.S. sites report the recipe: will it be the real one? Second glamour.com it is necessary to blend three cups of strawberries, a cup of blueberries, a raspberry cup, a low-fat Greek yogurt, a teaspoon of cinnamon, two of honey, squeezed lemon and ice (for 4 people). And the foods that the star does not eat? Refined cereals, cured meats, carrots, sweet corn, bread, pasta, coffee and alcohol. Of course, to this must be added a very intense daily training. And, repetita iuvant, mother nature.

Loading... Advertisements