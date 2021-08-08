News

Jennifer Lopez, the “secret” of the star to keep fit. And the foods it avoids (including a very common vegetable)

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Many wonder how he can be so fit to almost 52 years. A toned body but not too thin, a beautiful and radiant face. What are Jennifer Lopez’s secrets? Well, the first and certainly the most important is “mother nature”. But the superstar (who seems to have reconnected with the former historian Ben Affleck) also relies on a diet which, according to healthline.com, follows every day, exits to the restaurant included. In principle, nothing that many nutritionists have not explained for some time: avoid refined sugars, a lot of fruits and vegetables, water. These are the foods that are not lacking in the diet of the singer and actress: egg whites, chicken, turkey, roast beef, salmon (rich in omega 3), sweet potatoes, brown rice, quinoa. Every day a portion of dried fruit but above all a blueberry smoothie of which many U.S. sites report the recipe: will it be the real one? Second glamour.com it is necessary to blend three cups of strawberries, a cup of blueberries, a raspberry cup, a low-fat Greek yogurt, a teaspoon of cinnamon, two of honey, squeezed lemon and ice (for 4 people). And the foods that the star does not eat? Refined cereals, cured meats, carrots, sweet corn, bread, pasta, coffee and alcohol. Of course, to this must be added a very intense daily training. And, repetita iuvant, mother nature.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

384
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
348
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
321
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
314
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
278
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
263
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
259
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
256
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
238
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
231
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top