Jennifer Lopez, the video of the new single In The Morning is out

The singer’s video clip, published on Triller, already boasts over 800,000 views

Unstoppable, unreachable and always ready to surprise the public. The voice of Get Right Established as one of the hottest and most successful stars in entertainment history by climbing charts, conquering box office and selling millions of singles around the world, Jennifer Lopez is now poised for a new hit.

Jennifer Lopez: the official videoclip

Jennifer Lopez, new look for the pop star

A few hours ago the pop star, class 1969, released the official video of the single In The Morning immediately conquering the public with numerous changes of look.

In The Morning is the song that marks the return of the singer to the English language and to the pop style that has made her one of the most popular artists internationally. After a great wait and some previews thanks to shots shared on his Instagram profile that matters more than one hundred and thirty-eight million followers who follow her life daily, the singer has finally released the video clip of the song on the Triller platform currently obtaining over 800,000 views.

The video sees singer (PHOTO) absolute protagonist among fantastic landscapes and style changes.

Jennifer Lopez: the meaning of the video

Jennifer Lopez launches a challenge on Instagram: the video

The pop star explained to the public the meaning of the video clip, this is the incpit of the message written on Instagram: “And I loved you more than you loved me. I’m so excited to finally be able to show you the video of the song In The Morning. It is full of symbolism about a one-sided negative relationship and the realization that it is not possible to change others, but you can only change yourself“.

Jennifer Lynn Lopez, this is the name in the registry office, he then added: “Make your highs grow and fly away from who or what does not really know how to recognize everything you have to offer”.

