Jennifer López: These are the ideal sneakers to wear every day this spring 2022

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most successful women in the world. Thanks to her career in Hollywood and music, the ‘Diva del Bronx’ was placed as a benchmark in the industry, but also in fashion. This time we are going to present sneakers that are ideal to combine with a skirt or for a casual look.

On this occasion, the singer shared a publication on social networks where He showed one of his favorite footwear brands. The publication was made while filming the movie “Shotgun Wedding”, but it is not the first time that it is seen wearing said model.

These are white tennis shoes with a small detail in another color on the back. These sneakers can be worn with a skirt, pants, jeans, even with a dress short ideal for this hot season, that is, from this spring or summer. The important thing is that you can also have a pair of tennis ideal for long walks.

Sneakers

It has to be mentioned that one of J’s favorite sneakersThey belong to the Alexander McQueen brand, a prestigious designer and the person in charge of making Kate Middleton’s wedding dress. This makes the shoe quite high in value, but there is a slightly cheaper option.

The tennis shoes that Jennifer López uses have a value of 450 euros, that is, approximately 11 thousand 250 pesos. But in case you don’t have such a high budget for a pair of sneakers, there is always the possibility of finding them cheaper. It’s about Adidas. The sneakers are around 2 thousand or 2 thousand 500 pesos.

In case you want to find out how these sneakers can be combined, you only have to enter the profile of the ‘Diva del Bronx’ to realize the many ways in which they can be used. Although you also have it, it can be left to the imagination, since it is about white sneakers that are left with all the colors.

